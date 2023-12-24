Pick up the unapologetically powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro for a very special price while you can

A lot of people in the world are currently unwinding but we are still working to make sure you don't miss deals like the one Amazon has on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro





It's no secret that no tablet comes even close in performance to Apple's iPad Pros. They are a bit on the pricier side, but the price is in line with other premium tablets . But you don't have to worry about that at the moment as Amazon is offering a decent discount on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.





128GB 5G 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro mini-LED screen| M1 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life $299 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





Apple equipped the 2021 iPad Pro with the M1 chip, so it has the same processing power as some of its recent computers. Not only is it powerful enough for whatever you may throw its way, but it's going to be powerful for many years to come. This means that you won't be left behind as more advanced apps emerge.





The device has a miniLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate so everything will look fluid and silky smooth. The device has a better camera system than most tablets. It even has a LiDAR scanner and lets you do cool stuff such as measuring the distance between two points and scanning 3D models.





It has Face ID for quick and secure user authentication and lasts up to 9 hours on a single charge.





Amazon is offering a discount of $300 on the 12.9-inch 5G 128GB iPad Pro which retails for $1,299. Since the iPad Pro brings so much to the tablet, it was well worth it at its full price, but after the discount, it's an even more compelling option for anyone looking to buy a tablet.





It can replace your primary computing device, though keep in mind that you'll have to buy a keyboard if you want it to double as a laptop. Go for it if you need a powerful portable device that can match the performance of high-end laptops and allow you to work away from your desk.