$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS Android Apps

Paramount Plus budget plan no longer supporting live programming after today

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 07, 2021, 3:10 AM
Paramount Plus budget plan no longer supporting live programming after today
The players in the streaming service game continue to grow, and the somewhat “new guy” is Paramount, with Paramount Plus coming to light in March this year, replacing CBS All Access.

Viewers have two options for their subscriptions. The new budget version is called Paramount+ Essential and will include ads and exclude CBS live programming. The pricier variant will have everything the platform can offer, with ads showing only on live TV and some select shows. The prices for the two options are $4.99 and $9.99.

Up until now, Paramount’s budget offer had the CBS live programming included with it. However, after today June 7, that is no longer true. All who subscribed to the old version of Paramount Plus will have their subscription grandfathered and locked in. You will be able to subscribe to the new Paramount+ Essential plan only if you cancel your subscription to the previous Limited Commercials ($5.99) one.

All in all, this change might make those who don’t watch anything related to CBS happy since they will get a better deal out of it. Any new subscribers joining after 7 June who are fans of the content CBS offers would have to pay up an additional $5.00 to get that.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple Music holding 'special event' straight after WWDC 2021 keynote
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple Music holding 'special event' straight after WWDC 2021 keynote
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
by Victor Hristov,  0
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect
by Daniel Petrov,  2
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect
Forget foldables, Samsung's working on a "stretchable OLED" fitness tracker
by Martin Filipov,  0
Forget foldables, Samsung's working on a "stretchable OLED" fitness tracker
OnePlus Nord CE 5G rear panel design revealed
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
OnePlus Nord CE 5G rear panel design revealed
Nokia 1 Plus is the latest entry-level smartphone to be updated to Android 11
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia 1 Plus is the latest entry-level smartphone to be updated to Android 11
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless