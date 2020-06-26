Android Tablets Official

Panasonic launches its most rugged and powerful Android tablet

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jun 26, 2020, 12:21 AM
Panasonic is no stranger to the tablets market, although most of its portfolio targets business customers. The latest business tablet introduced by Panasonic, the Toughbook A3 is the … toughest Android slate launched by the company to date.

The Toughbook A3 is fully rugged and equipped with all the hardware and software that makes it indispensable to mobile workers that have to deal with though tasks in the field. On the hardware front, the Toughbook A3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

The 10.1-inch full HD display includes a front camera and mic for video conferencing, but the tablet comes with a capacitive stylus pen that lets users make annotations even in the rain. Connectivity-wise, Panasonic's tablet offers a wide range of features, including Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS with Galileo (Europe), GLONASS (Russia), QZSS (Japan), and Beidou (China) support.



Toughbook A3 is powered by a large battery that should offer up to 9 hours of standard usage and 15.5 hours with optional large battery with dual battery capability. The bad news is that tablet runs Android 9.0 Pie instead of Android 10, but at least it supports Panasonic's COMPASS 2.0 suite of enterprise management tools specifically designed for these rugged tablets.

As far as the price goes, the Toughbook A3 will be available for purchase from August 2020 for no less than $2,700, a steep price to pay for a mid-tier tablet. On the bright side, Panasonic mentions that the tablet comes with a range of accessories and a standard 3-year warranty.

