Latest Oxygen OS beta update can wipe all data from the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus warns to not install it yet
Android Authority reports that although one user had even tried to downgrade to Oxygen OS 10 and then update back to the Oxygen OS 11 open beta 3 the actions did not resolve the issue. The user additionally stated that despite his phone not being set to auto-update, it still self updated, asked for a reboot, and when it was back on, the data had been wiped again.
OnePlus warns to not install the Oxygen OS 11 open beta 3 for now
A staff member from the company had acknowledged the problem and a post on the OnePlus forums states that the company's software engineers are looking into the issue. The post also warns users to carefully check the version of the update and if it’s the one mentioned above, users should not update their phones.
OnePlus states that if you have already installed the update, but still have not rebooted the phone, you should follow these steps to avoid data loss:
- Install this APK after the update was installed, but before you restart your phone
- After the APK is installed, run the app and tap on “Keep Data”
- You should be able to restart your phone and the data should remain
- As a precaution, you should back up important data from your phones before proceeding with the aforementioned temporary fix.