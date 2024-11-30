Overlooked gem Zenfone 11 Ultra deserves all your love at low Cyber Monday price
Smartphones made by manufacturers that aren't household names don't get the same attention as those released by mainstream companies, which is why you must pay attention to phones that don't get the recognition they deserve. Take the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra as an example. It's not as expensive as Apple and Samsung's flagships and currently, Amazon is running a great deal on it.
The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is an unapologetically grand phone with a large 6.78-inch screen with an impressively high refresh rate of 144Hz. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so performance is top-notch.
A 5,500mAh battery will keep it running all day long with plenty of juice left for late-night scrolling or early-morning catch-ups. When the battery dies, 65W charging fills it to the brim in a little over an hour. A 15-minute top-up is enough for charging it to more than 30 percent.
And, yes, the phone also has AI-powered features such as in-call translation, so you aren't missing out on anything. And far more important than the inclusion of AI features, for me at least, is that the phone retains the headphone jack.
The 12GB/256GB model costs $899.99, but Amazon is offering a $250 Cyber Monday discount currently.
Despite flaunting top-of-the-line specs, the Zenfone 11 Ultra was eclipsed by other top 2024 phones. However, now that it's on sale, the time has come for it to shine.
The triple-camera system produces pleasant pictures with true-to-life colors and lots of details. The phone's image stabilization tech ensures that videos come out stable and steady.
If performance and long battery life are your main priorities, this phone should be your pick this savings season. Don't let overhyped phones distract you from what this phone has to offer.
