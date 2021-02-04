Oppo seems to be working on a way to hide all cameras from a future smartphone, even those on the back
Oppo is a company that’s really investing itself into discovering innovative designs for its upcoming smartphones. Recently, the company showcased a triple-folding phone, and now, a patent discovered by LetsGoDigital shows that the company may be working on another innovative approach to smartphones: this time, in the camera department, with a pop-up camera not only for the selfie shooter but for all cameras.
Unlike Xiaomi, Oppo’s camera won’t rotate or move, which improves its durability. Additionally, Oppo’s patent suggests that the mirror can be used to also capture photos from the side, meaning the smartphone will be able to take 360-degree shots. It could also be able to take photos simultaneously from the front and the back, which somehow reminds us of Samsung Galaxy S21’s Director’s View, although this one is software-based, while Oppo’s idea is hardware-driven.
LetsGoDigital’s creators have made renders based on the patent to showcase how this might look like:
Keep in mind that, as is the case with all patents, this might not see the light of production. It remains to be seen whether Oppo can practically make this design functional and durable enough to be implemented in a future Oppo smartphone.