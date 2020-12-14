Oppo showcases a concept for a 'slide-phone': a foldable smartphone with a triple hinge

Currently, Oppo is collaborating with Japanese design studio nendo to show us a concept of a foldable phone with a triple-hinge mechanism, which looks quite compact when folded entirely. The company calls it “slide-phone”, but keep in mind that like all concepts, this one is not necessarily going to be developed. Currently, it exists only on paper and doesn’t have a working prototype.







The three hinges of the Slide-phone allow it to get a triple fold. Sliding up one fold gives you a small screen with simple functions for which you don’t need an entire display, such as picking up a call, glancing at a notification, or playing and pausing music. When you slide the phone up a second time, you have a slightly bigger screen that could serve you to take a selfie.







Today, we’re showcasing two new design concepts produced in collaboration with leading Japanese design studio, nendo.



First, is the ‘slide-phone’, which features a triple-hinge foldable screen system. #OPPOxnendopic.twitter.com/r6YNrc2EmP — OPPO (@oppo) December 14, 2020

