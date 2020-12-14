iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Oppo

Oppo showcases a concept for a 'slide-phone': a foldable smartphone with a triple hinge

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Dec 14, 2020, 5:20 AM
Oppo showcases a concept for a 'slide-phone': a foldable smartphone with a triple hinge
Oppo seems to be a company ready to experiment with some interesting concepts for future smartphones. Recently, Oppo was experimenting with a rollable phone design: a phone that stretches out to something resembling a tablet. Now, the company is teasing another innovative design approach, reports XDA-Developers.

Currently, Oppo is collaborating with Japanese design studio nendo to show us a concept of a foldable phone with a triple-hinge mechanism, which looks quite compact when folded entirely. The company calls it “slide-phone”, but keep in mind that like all concepts, this one is not necessarily going to be developed. Currently, it exists only on paper and doesn’t have a working prototype.

The three hinges of the Slide-phone allow it to get a triple fold. Sliding up one fold gives you a small screen with simple functions for which you don’t need an entire display, such as picking up a call, glancing at a notification, or playing and pausing music. When you slide the phone up a second time, you have a slightly bigger screen that could serve you to take a selfie.


As we already mentioned, this is a concept only so it does not have a release date. Do you think a concept like this would be useful for you? Tell us in the comments!

