Oppo offers a sneak peek of Watch 4 Pro details ahead of launch
What's a new smartphone without the matching smartwatch to keep it company, right? We're expecting Oppo's upcoming launch event later this month. The Chinese manufacturer will reveal its newest foldable smartphones, the Oppo Find N3 and Find N3 Flip, along with its latest flagship smartwatch.
Ahead of the event, Oppo has decided to officially share some details about its upcoming Watch 4 Pro (via Android Headlines).
The new Watch 4 Pro is also getting some new health-tracking features, including an 8-channel heart rate sensor, a 16-channel blood oxygen sensor, a new wrist temperature sensor, and an ECG cardiac sensor.
The Oppo Watch 4 Pro flaunts LTPO display tech. LTPO stands for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide, an OLED display backplane tech developed by Apple and used in its Watch series, including the latest Watch 8 Series.
Even though Oppo gave us a taste of the Watch 4 Pro's features, we're still waiting to see the full design, which will be unveiled at the launch event- luckily, not too far away. Its price and whether it will be available globally or not will also become clear after the launch. One thing's almost certain though: it's going to feature a rectangular screen again.
The Watch 4 Pro will rock a powerful Snapdragon W5 Gen1 chipset, the same one that powers its predecessor, the Oppo Watch 3 Pro. But this time, it's coupled with the HES2700 Bluetooth chipset, aiming to provide better battery life and smoother performance. The fourth-gen smartwatch from Oppo is boosting 2GB of RAM, twice the capacity of the Watch 3 Pro.
Image Credit–Oppo
The Oppo Watch 4 Pro will come with a stainless steel case, which may bring it a step closer to its rival Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which also sports a stainless steel case. Stainless steel is considered much more durable than aluminum, for example, although aluminum is used in some of the best smartwatches.
