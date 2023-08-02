Oppo Find N3 might be the fastest-charging foldable phone yet

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Foldable phones are becoming a more significant part of the smartphone market. In just the last few months, we have witnessed the launch of the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, as well as the new Motorola Razr Plus and the Google Pixel Fold. Soon, we anticipate another major smartphone manufacturer, Oppo, to unveil its next foldable smartphone.

The Oppo Find N3 is expected to be released later this year. According to MySmartPrice, the phone has appeared on the 3C certification website in China, confirming its support for 100W wired charging. This will make the Oppo Find N3 the fastest-charging foldable phone in the market.

The model number is listed as PHN110, and it will come with a powerful VCB7CACH charger, which supports up to 100W fast charging power. This charger has both USB-C and USB-A interfaces, allowing it to deliver a powerful 100W output from a single port or split the output equally between two ports at 50W each.

This particular feature makes the Oppo Find N3 ideal for users who are always on the go and need fast charging capabilities. However, the exact charging time cannot be determined yet since the phone's battery capacity has not been disclosed. Previous rumors suggest that the Oppo Find N3 will be equipped with a 4800mAh battery, but until the official announcement, nothing is certain.

With a super fast 100W charging, The Oppo Find N3 marks a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Oppo Find N2, which supports 67W fast charging. Additionally, there are rumors that the Find N3, unlike the Find N2, will also support wireless charging, but we will have to wait for confirmation.

Oppo is expected to reveal the Oppo Find N3 series in China soon. However, whether it will be available in other countries remains unknown. As soon as more information becomes available, we will make sure to keep you informed, so stay tuned!

