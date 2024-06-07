Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Oppo Find X8 Ultra AI phone to have even better periscope zoom camera

Oppo just had its AI pivot event on Monday, where it became clear that it will democratize AI and bring its features downmarket even to its budget phones. For many people, having an Oppo phone would thus be their first run-in with AI, but the company isn't giving or improving the already excellent hardware on its phones, either.

According to perennial leaker Digital Chat Station, the next Oppo Find X8 Ultra we will introduce camera upgrades despite the already excellent quad-50MP camera on the Find X7 Ultra which is the only phone with two periscopes zoom lenses.

First, it seems that the 50MP Sony IMX858 sensor that is in the current optical periscope zoom camera with 6x magnification will be replaced by a new one. Mum's the word on what it will be, but the post claims that the image quality will be even better than what Vivo is now able to achieve with the record 200MP sensor of the periscope zoom camera on the X100 Ultra camera phone. 

That can only be achieved with a larger sensor size than the 1/2.51-inch IMX858, which in its turn will be challenging to fit at the tail end of a periscope zoom lens, so we will be expecting more information about the Oppo Find X8 Ultra to come through the proverbial grapevine with bated breath.

The Find X7 Ultra uses a huge 1-inch sensor for the main camera with breathtaking results, and Oppo may have decided to kit its successor with larger zoom sensors across the board, too, returning even better portraits and cleaner zoom photos in low-light conditions.

When coupled with the over 3,000 digital imaging AI patents that Oppo holds, and its HyperTone image engine which is tailored to provide uniform natural color experience from capture to display, the Find X8 Ultra camera might one-up the Apple-Samsung duopoly yet again.


Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

