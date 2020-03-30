Opera for Android update: data saving badge, Speed Dial improvements
What’s more, Opera is adding an improvement to the app’s offline pages feature - it allows you to save any page to read offline. Along with this change, the browser gets custom storage options, allowing users to save websites to the SD card, as well as to their phone’s internal storage.
The Opera browser also gets improvement to its Speed Dial feature, which lets users save sites for quick access. Now it will work with search, auto-completing it with a matching saved page.
Lastly, some updates to cryptocurrency-related features are also coming, for example the crypto wallet, allowing users to buy cryptocurrency directly through the browser, is now available globally. The feature was previously reserved only for the US and Scandinavia.
The app can be updated or downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.