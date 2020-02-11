Opera for Android gets its first major update in the new decade, here is what's new
In other words, Opera has added general support for reader mode, which can be enabled via a toggle in the address bar. Keep in mind that the new reader mode will only appear on pages that can be converted into a simplified format.
The latest update for Opera on Android devices changes the way recently closed tabs are restored. Starting with this version of the app, closed tabs will be displayed as a chronological list, allowing users to find and restore the tab they wish. Previously, you would only be able to restore the last closed tab, but you could repeat the operation multiple times to restore older tabs.
A bucket-load of small improvements have been implemented as well, which should make Opera for Android a more enjoyable experience. To benefit from these changes, you need to download Opera for Android 56 via the Google Play Store.
