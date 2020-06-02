OnePlus jacket design competition could be your ticket to the company's next launch event



The company wants you to unleash your creative juices and design a jacket for it. That's right. The firm is not asking you to come up with designs for its next phone or TV, a jacket design is what it wants.



The jacket must be based around the 'We and OnePlus' theme and cater to the Gen Z demographic.



The company's logo must be a part of your design. Other than that, you have seemingly got all the artistic liberties.



If you are up for the challenge, head to the company's website and register for contest-related notifications before June 5. You can either use the template provided by the manufacturer or use an online design tool for your masterpiece. The final date for entry submission is June 15.



OnePlus will choose the top eights entries and then the community will pick a winner.



All participants will win 200 community points. The shortlisted members will get 1000 community points and they will also be featured in the company's channels. The winner will take home a special edition of the community jacket and will also get a VIP ticket to the next physical event, including return flight and accommodation.





Given the situation surrounding the pandemic, the company's next offline event will probably take place in 2021.



OnePlus will not be selling those jackets to the general public, and the only way to get them would be through active participation in community activities. More details will be provided in due time.



As for what good are the community points, well they can be used for participating in raffles where you can win OnePlus goodies such as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z , OnePlus Bottle, and OnePlus Explorer Backpack.