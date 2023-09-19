OnePlus Pad and keyboard combo is worth its weight in gold at reduced price

If you think the words beautiful screen, smooth performance, and reasonable price don't belong in the same sentence when it comes to tablets, you probably haven't heard of the OnePlus Pad . Yes, the company that made a name for itself by making affordable high-end phones has now made a slick Android tablet. And the best part is that you can get a free keyboard with it at the moment.





The OnePlus Pad has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It costs $479 but it's about as good as Samsung and Apple's high-end tablets that start at around $750. And today's deal makes it a better option than the iPad Pro and Tab S9.





OnePlus Pad 8GB 128GB with free keyboard 11.61-inch 144Hz LCD screen | MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset | 9,510mAh battery | 67W charging | 13MP rear camera Gift $479 99 Buy at OnePlus





That's because OnePlus is currently giving away the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard which costs $149.99 for free with the tablet.





The OnePlus Pad features a beautiful 11.61-inch LCD screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz, which makes the display more fluid compared to other premium tablets . The slate has a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support so you will get clear and crisp audio.





The large screen and the impressive speaker system make the OnePlus Pad a great recreational tablet. But it's much more than that and not just for content consumption, browsing the internet, and reading eBooks.





It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip and has a 9,510mAh battery. This makes it fast enough for productivity work and it greatly helps that you get a free keyboard, so it can easily replace your laptop, provided your work is not highly resource intensive. The battery life is rock solid, so the slate will easily last a full day of use and there is hardly any standby drain.





Get the OnePlus Pad if you need an affordable performant tablet with a large, high-refresh-rate screen, smooth performance, multitasking features, long software support, and, of course, a free keyboard.