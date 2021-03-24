Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Software updates OnePlus

New update brings important changes to OnePlus Nord

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 24, 2021, 3:40 PM
New update brings important changes to OnePlus Nord
OnePlus' latest mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord is getting a new update that adds a couple of important improvements and a bucketload of fixes. If you've been using this phone as your daily driver, you may want to check whether or not the OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update is now available for you.

The Chinese company deploys these updates in waves, so it usually takes several days to reach all its customers. Back on the topic, the latest OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord should improve battery efficiency and fix a lot of issues with the phone. Below is the full list of changes included in the update, as well as the location where they are available:

System
  • Improved power consumption performance of the system
  • Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode
  • Fixed the issue of delayed display of incoming calls when charging (India only)
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03

Calculator
  • Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally
  • Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size

Network
  • Improved network connection stability (Global version only)

Although this isn't a major Android OS update, OnePlus requires users to have a minimum of 3GB of available storage space before downloading the update. Also, your OnePlus Nord's battery should be above 30% before installing this particular OxygenOS update.

