OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are crazy cheap today only

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are definitely among the cheapest earphones on the market, as you can grab a pair for just $50 / €50. Although OnePlus' top-tier smartphones are no longer the “flagship killers” that were once before, most of the accessories the company launches each year remain very cheap compared with the competition.If you're looking for a pair of cheap, yet decent earphones, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z could be a great choice considering they're now on sale on OnePlus' official store. For one day only, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can be purchased for just $30 , thus saving you $20.Keep in mind that the deal is only available in the United States and Canada, but you'll probably have to hurry since OnePlus might run out of stock before the end of the day.The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z promise to offer up to 20 hours of battery life, but a 10-minute charge can give you 10 hours of music and movies. They are IP55 rated, which means they're sweat and water-resistant.Also, there's no chance that you can lose them since they're connected together with a wired cord collar. It's probably not a good choice for those who want to be 100% “wireless,” but it's one of the solutions manufacturers have found in order to prevent customers from losing them while on the go.