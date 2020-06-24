OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are crazy cheap today only
Keep in mind that the deal is only available in the United States and Canada, but you'll probably have to hurry since OnePlus might run out of stock before the end of the day.
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z promise to offer up to 20 hours of battery life, but a 10-minute charge can give you 10 hours of music and movies. They are IP55 rated, which means they're sweat and water-resistant.
Also, there's no chance that you can lose them since they're connected together with a wired cord collar. It's probably not a good choice for those who want to be 100% “wireless,” but it's one of the solutions manufacturers have found in order to prevent customers from losing them while on the go.