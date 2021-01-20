OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T soon to get Android 11, first open beta update goes live
It looks like OnePlus is almost ready to provide 7T and 7T Pro users with the final version of Android 11, but until then, the Chinese company has just released the first beta build based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7T series.
Along with the announcement, OnePlus also released a huge changelog that lists some of the most important improvements included in this Open Beta build:
System
- Update to OxygenOS 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience
Camera
- Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation
- Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
- Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview
- Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out
- Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time
Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
- Always-On-Display feature is under internal test and will be released in subsequent versions. In this build, you can use the "Ambient Display" by picking up your phone or tapping the screen, it can be turned on in the Settings.
Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range
Shelf
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
Gallery
Since this is a beta build, it's no wonder that it has some issues that OnePlus must address in future updates. For example, there are potential risks of increased power consumption and instability. Also, any accessories such as earphones, speakers, which are connected via Bluetooth, may not be able to play sound occasionally.
Last but not least, it's important to mention that this specific build is only compatible with unlocked, non-carrier OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro units.
- Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
- Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster
