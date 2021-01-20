Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T soon to get Android 11, first open beta update goes live

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 20, 2021, 9:06 PM
OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T soon to get Android 11, first open beta update goes live
OnePlus's 7T and 7T Pro are definitely going to be updated to Android 11, it's just that it will take a bit more time. However, those who are anxious to try out the new version of the OS on their OnePlus flagships can do so by downloading the latest OxygenOS Open Beta.

It looks like OnePlus is almost ready to provide 7T and 7T Pro users with the final version of Android 11, but until then, the Chinese company has just released the first beta build based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7T series.

That being said, those who decide to download the update should understand that this is a beta build, so it surely isn't as stable as the final version of the update. Even OnePlus recommends users to make a full system backup before they download this OxygenOS Open Beta based on Android 11.

Along with the announcement, OnePlus also released a huge changelog that lists some of the most important improvements included in this Open Beta build:

System
  • Update to OxygenOS 11 version
  • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
  • Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Camera
  • Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation
  • Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
  • Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview
  • Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out
  • Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display
  • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
  • Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
  • Always-On-Display feature is under internal test and will be released in subsequent versions. In this build, you can use the "Ambient Display" by picking up your phone or tapping the screen, it can be turned on in the Settings.

Dark Mode
  • Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
  • Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf
  • Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
  • Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery
  • Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
  • Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

Since this is a beta build, it's no wonder that it has some issues that OnePlus must address in future updates. For example, there are potential risks of increased power consumption and instability. Also, any accessories such as earphones, speakers, which are connected via Bluetooth, may not be able to play sound occasionally.

Last but not least, it's important to mention that this specific build is only compatible with unlocked, non-carrier OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro units.

7T Pro
OnePlus 7T Pro

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review
$699 Amazon $529 eBay $594 Overstock
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4085 mAh
  • OS Android 10
7T
OnePlus 7T

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
$400 Amazon $320 eBay $350 B&H
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10 OxygenOS UI

