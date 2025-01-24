OnePlus 13R Camera Score revealed: Strong still photography, but stumbles in video





Main Camera





OnePlus 13R wide-angle samples





The main wide camera of the OnePlus 13R does a pretty decent job. It delivers great dynamics, good colors, and is pretty sharp, which is always good to see. However, it tends to oversharpen most details, which leads to undesirable artifacts to manifest. In low-light conditions, it's pretty much the same thing: good dynamics and not that much noise.





Zoom Quality





2X

3X

5X





OnePlus 13R 2X, 3X, 5X zoom samples





The zoom camera of the OnePlus 13R is pretty decent, despite offering merely a 2X telephoto zoom. Exposure is great, as well as the color temperature and tint, both perfectly balanced. There are some minor oversharpening artifacts here, too, but otherwise, the level of detail is very decent, on par with the Galaxy S24 and beating the iPhone 16 and the Pixel 9 . However, as you start zooming in, you get a natural deterioration of detail.





Ultra-wide Camera





OnePlus 13R ultrawide samples





The 8MP camera is humble in terms of hardware specs, but the quality isn't half-bad, In fact, it delivers decent dynamics, color temperature and tint, though detail isn't great. The phone also throws in some oversharpening to compensate for that, which isn't great. There is a macro mode on deck.





Front Camera









The selfie camera isn't very good, mostly because detail isn't great. Thankfully, there's no oversharpening here.

Video









Main Camera - Video



Well, the main camera takes 4K videos at either 30 or 60fps, but the quality isn't good. The sharpness isn't great when recording video. The stabilization leaves a lot to be desired, too. Overall, this camera won't wow you in video mode; on the contrary, it can easily disappoint.

Ultrawide camera - Video

Sadly, you can't take ultrawide videos at 4K resolution with the OnePlus 13R . You can only do so at 1080p resolution, and the quality is okay, but that's a pretty severe limitation that doesn't have place in early 2025.

Here's a screen grab from a 1080p ultrawide video sample, which should give you a pretty decent idea of what quality to expect. There's good corner sharpness, but detail as a whole isn't good.



Zoom camera - Video



Videos taken with the telephoto camera aren't particularly enthralling either. Dynamics and exposure aren't great, but at least this camera is stabilized well. Detail is passable here, on par with the Pixel 9 when it comes to telephoto video (the Pixel relies purely on software in this mode).

Selfie camera - Video

Just like the rear ultrawide camera, the selfie one can't capture 4K video quality; you're limited to 1080p and 720p. That's pretty embarrassing for a 2025 phone. Still, the quality is okay for 1080p footage, whith nice dynamics and exposure, but muddy detail with lots of artifacts.



Conclusion



Just like the OnePlus 13 , the OnePlus 13R camera is a mixed bag.





It's good in still photography, trading blows with some of its more premium rivals in the same price range. The dynamic rage is surprisingly consistent, while the colors strike the typical OnePlus-esque balance between realism and pleasing saturation.





However, things aren't ideal when it comes to video. Lacking 4K video-recording on any camera is a major red flag fora 2025 phone that's far from the entry-level segment. Additionally, the cameras that can shoot 4K footage aren't very good at it either.