Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

One of the largest T-Mobile authorized retailers had 90GB of info leaked, including customer data

T-Mobile
One of the largest T-Mobile authorized retailers had 90GB of info leaked, including customer data
T-Mobile is often in the news for the wrong reasons. Yesterday, a glitch in the company's system showed personal customer information to the wrong account holders. And now, there is fear that freshly leaked data that is available online could help bad actors gain access to sensitive information.

In T-Mobile's defense, the carrier cannot be blamed for the latest breach. Apparently, a third-party retailer called Connectivity Source had more than 90GB of its data leaked and put on the hacking forum BreachForums. Connectivity Source is one of the largest T-Mobile authorized retailers, with hundreds of stores across the United States.


Previously, it was thought that the said breach included T-Mobile employee data but the carrier has confirmed that that's not the case, per The Mobile Report.

There has not been a T-Mobile data breach. The data being referred to online is believed to be related to an independently owned authorized retailer from their incident earlier this year. T-Mobile employee data was not exposed." - T-Mobile

The original source of the leak said that the leaked information included employee information such as names, IDs, email addresses, login IDs, and Social Security Numbers. A second source said that the leaked data also includes sales data, support calls with T-Mobile customers, employee credentials, and unspecified customer data.

Connectivity Source had revealed in May that it suffered a breach in April and hackers walked away with data on current and former employees. It's possible that the information that was stolen at that time has been put on the internet only now and the company has not been a victim of another attack.

In all, 17,835 current and previous employees were affected, so the breadth of the attack was not too large. Still, it's not an insignificant number and the stolen data might prove to be very valuable for bad actors. That's because it could be used to gain access to Connectivity Source's internal systems or help hackers carry out SIM swap attacks.

Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

One of the largest T-Mobile authorized retailers had 90GB of info leaked, including customer data
One of the largest T-Mobile authorized retailers had 90GB of info leaked, including customer data
Save up to $150 on a brand new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra; get one from Best Buy now
Save up to $150 on a brand new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra; get one from Best Buy now
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is still $200 off at these merchants; grab it while you can
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is still $200 off at these merchants; grab it while you can
Android 14 allows Pixel users to change the shortcuts on their lock screens
Android 14 allows Pixel users to change the shortcuts on their lock screens
Hi-res renders of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro show off the colors and designs of the new phones
Hi-res renders of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro show off the colors and designs of the new phones
Gmail for Android gets a "Select All" button so you can reach Inbox Zero faster
Gmail for Android gets a "Select All" button so you can reach Inbox Zero faster
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless