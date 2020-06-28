One of the best RPGs of all-time is coming soon to iPad
The Definitive Edition features new areas, fights, and performance improvements, along with a new Story difficulty that makes battles much easier for players who wish to focus solely on the narrative rather than the tactical aspect of the game.
While no launch window has been revealed, Larian said that the iPad port is “a long way from release,” so we hope that more details about the game will be announced by the end of the year.
In Divinity: Original Sin 2, players get to choose from six unique origin characters with their own backgrounds and quests, but they can also create their own hero. It's also important to mention that the game will feature up to four-player online coop gameplay. Stay tuned for more on the matter.