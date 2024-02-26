ZTE nubia Pad 3D II employs AI for glasses-free 3D experience and smooth 2D conversion





Apart from the glasses-free 3D experience, the new nubia Pad 3D II carries the Neovision 3D Anytime technology that can convert any 2D content into 3D in real time for a more immersive experience from media and imagery otherwise sentenced to the boring 2-plane existence.





Enhanced eyewear-free 3D experience





The ZTE nubia Pad 3D II has received a thorough specification shakeup when it comes to processing power and performance, but it has also enriched its 3D ecosystem and eyewear-free 3D experience.





" Compared to the first generation, this tablet has achieved an 80% increase in 3D resolution and a 100% boost in 3D brightness, with the comprehensive optimization in 3D crosstalk, 3D color, and 3D power efficiency, thereby enhancing user's 3D visual experience ," claims ZTE. Needless to say, this year's edition is greatly improved by employing AI and machine learning, too:









The other AI boost that the nubia Pad 3D II got is in the aforementioned Neovision 3D Anytime technology that it employs for the firs time. By using "advanced AI neural network deep learning algorithms," the tablet can convert 2D pictures or even streaming video into smooth 3D visuals.





The art of 3D capturing is another AI-enhanced feature on the tablet. Nubia has upgraded its dual-camera system to the "Super Biomimetic Eye" level designed to mimic how the human eye sees and translates real-life imagery. Its optimal 3D shooting range is now 2.5 times wider when snapping 3D photos, shooting videos, or creating 3D promo materials.. The art of 3D capturing is another AI-enhanced feature on the tablet. Nubia has upgraded its dual-camera system to the "Super Biomimetic Eye" level designed to mimic how the human eye sees and translates real-life imagery. Its optimal 3D shooting range is now 2.5 times wider when snapping 3D photos, shooting videos, or creating 3D promo materials..





ZTE nubia Pad 3D II specs and media





The increased 3D performance comes courtesy of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and fast UFS4.0 storage of up to 512GB. The huge 10000 mAh battery can power the large 12-inch 2.5K display and its ultrafast 144 Hz refresh rate for many hours and when the battery dwindles a 66W fast charger is ready to pump it full of electrons quickly again.





The 3D visual experience then jumps to the audio realm where a set of symmetrical quad speakers can perform DTS:X Ultra 3D sound effects, while the dual-mic setup provides powerful noise reduction while recording. Last but not least, the nubia Pad 3D II is now a 5G tablet that covers the most popular 5G bands for a true globetrotting 3D experience, one of the rarest out there.

We are at the MWC 2024 expo, and ZTE showcased to us the second edition of its nubia Pad 3D tablet that brings the 3-dimensional imagery to your eyeballs and brain without the need to lug and wear any special 3D glasses.