Nothing announces Android 14 Developer Preview for Nothing Phone (1)





Proud to announce that Nothing is one of the first @Android partners to offer access to Android 14 Beta 1 #GoogleIO



Experience it yourself. Here’s everything you need to know: https://t.co/5D1dm0F22qpic.twitter.com/7Y1EVk4xNx — Nothing (@nothing) May 10, 2023



The Nothing website provides a detailed guide on how to proceed with the update, which requires the download of an update package directly on the phone and other manual steps. As the build is still in the early development stages, and is not as straightforward to install, it is not recommended that it be installed on a daily driver or by non-advanced users.





Additionally, as is usually the case with an early beta, there are certain known issues that you will encounter should you choose to proceed with the install. These are:





Known issues

Fingerprints can't be registered Face unlock unavailable Glyph features unavailable Battery sharing unavailable No Portrait Mode or slow motion feature in the camera app No pre-installed Nothing weather and Nothing X apps Screen cast to TV connection unavailable





The company is also providing a roll-back tool in case something goes wrong and you need to go back to a stable version of Android. However, please note that this tool will once again completely wipe your device, so a full backup is recommended.





Other than that, Nothing is welcoming feedback on this test build of Android 14 Beta 1 which can be submitted via a Google Form. It will be interesting to see how this rollout goes, as the last time the Nothing Phone (1) participated in a Beta (for Android 13) it went pretty smoothly.

