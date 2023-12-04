Nothing Phone (2a) might see daylight soon, as Nothing teases something is coming
The cover image shows Nothing Phone (2)
In recent weeks, rumors have been swirling about what is next for Nothing, the London-based tech company founded by Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus.
First, there were hints that Nothing was working on something new, possibly the next-gen Nothing Ear (3), expected to arrive early next year. Then, rumors of a more budget-friendly Nothing Phone (2a) in development surfaced, and it looks like we might even get its launch date soon.
According to serial tipster Abhishek Yadav, Nothing could announce the Nothing Phone (2a) launch date later this week. And he is not the only one who thinks so: leaker Ishan Agarwal also shared on X (ex-Twitter) that the launch date is near.
Nothing might announce Nothing Phone 2A launch date this week.#Nothing#NothingPhone2Apic.twitter.com/Z9Vzsd2jud— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 4, 2023
Both of their guesses are likely based on Nothing's updated bio on X, which teases that something new is coming this week. Just recently, a new Nothing device was spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), suggesting an imminent India launch (via 91mobiles). This device could be the rumored Nothing Phone (2a).
Furthermore, a phone battery with model number NT03 was also certified by Nothing, further hinting at the existence of this smartphone and the possibility of a different battery size compared to the Phone (2).
The Nothing Phone (2a) is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, the same size as the Nothing Phone (2). It is also said to have a center-aligned selfie camera, but it might not be an LTPO panel like the Phone (2).
Nothing has a reputation for creating devices with distinctive designs, including the LED array on the back – the Glyph interface. This odd-shaped symbol has become somewhat of a signature for Nothing, even though it is not an official logo.
The Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to be priced lower than the Nothing Phone (2), which retails for $599 in the US. If Nothing follows a similar pricing strategy to its competitors, such as Google's approach with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a, then we can expect the Nothing Phone (2a) to be priced below $500.
