Nothing could be working on something to be released in January 2024

Founded just three years ago, Nothing has come a pretty long way in a relatively short period of time despite obviously not spending billions of dollars on advertising and marketing. Granted, the UK-based company is still not what we'd call a global force to be reckoned with in the mobile industry, but its second smartphone has not only been well-received by critics, also garnering quite a bit of consumer attention via a recent Amazon US launch and subsequent promotion.
We have no idea if the unconventional brand's next product will enjoy a similarly high-profile availability deal stateside, but what seems essentially guaranteed is that a new Nothing device is right around the corner.
This can't possibly be the Nothing Phone (3), so unless the Carl Pei-founded startup is looking to branch out into different categories of the tech industry, the Nothing Ear (3) is clearly everyone's safe bet here.
Mashable India is predicting a firm January 2024 launch timeline for the threequel to Nothing's decidedly eye-catching and highly unusual true wireless earbuds originally released back in the summer of 2021. The Ear (1) were followed by a similar-looking but of course improved Ear (2) model in March 2023, so unlike a third-gen Nothing Phone, third-gen Nothing buds definitely feel like they could see daylight early next year.
Unfortunately, Mashable's "trusted" internal sources have no details on Nothing Ear (3) features or capabilities to share with the world just yet, leaving us guessing and wondering where the company could go next in its mission to wow customers and inspire rivals.
If these next-gen earbuds are indeed just a couple of months away from an official announcement, there's obviously a very good chance that Nothing will start building buzz and leakers will try to ruin all secrets before long, so stay tuned on our website for all that and more.
