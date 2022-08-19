Nothing Phone (1) gets updated with loads of camera improvements
Nothing’s first product, the Phone (1), didn’t quite convinced the general public. The device has been plagued by numerous issues since its market release, and while Nothing has been very diligent in pumping out software updates, there are still folks who still claim they have problems with their Phone (1) units.
According to Carl Pei, Nothing’s CEO and co-founder, the “next Phone (1) OTA is dope” and it’s gradually rolling out right now, so you might be able to see it appearing on your device over the weekend.
New features
Camera improvements
Bug fixes and performance optimizations
Despite the long list of changes, this isn’t a big update. According to the changelog, Nothing OS 1.1.3 weighs in at 65MB, so it shouldn’t take long to download and install.
However, these updates don’t just address issues with the phone, they also introduce new features and improve existing ones, so you’ll definitely want to install them as soon as they’re available. For example, the most recent Nothing OS 1.1.3 update brings a bucketload of camera improvements and new features.
As far as the new changes go, there are quite a few improvements to the phone’s camera, along with a couple of new features and lots of bug fixes. Below is the full patch notes as mentioned in the changelog:
New features
- Added option to turn on Google’s Adaptive Battery to intelligently optimize battery life
- Redesigned fingerprint verification UI for third-party apps
Camera improvements
- When using Glyph lighting, images are automatically adjusted to optimal color and brightness
- Improved photo clarity when using the front camera
- Faster Night Mode and HDR photo processing time
- Richer color saturation when using the ultra-wide camera
- Reduced noise and increased sharpness when using zoom
- Added reminder to clean the camera lenses
Bug fixes and performance optimizations
- Resolved an issue that caused stuttering in some apps like Twitter, Play Store etc.
- Resolved an issue that prevented mobile hotspot from working properly
- Fixed issue that caused the lock screen to crash after tapping on a notification and then trying to use finger unlock
- Polished minor UI details
- General bug fixes
