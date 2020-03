Nokia's new AI service to help carriers with 5G networks

As artificial intelligence (AI) makes its way quietly into our lives through search engines, social media and even our phone cameras, Nokia announced its new AI service meant to help mobile carriers and other communication service providers.In a recent press release , the Finnish company best known for its consumer electronics, such as smartphones, announced the launch of AVA 5G Cognitive Operations.The idea of this new project is helping communication service providers such as mobile carriers automate their operations through AI. Nokia predicts issues related to, for example 5G networks, to be anticipated and prevented up to 50% faster, and up to a week in advance, thanks to AI.AVA 5G Cognitive Operations is described as AI as a service, bringing AI to life through machine learning, data science and cloud expertise. By taking pre-emptive actions in order to solve problems it anticipates in advance, Nokia claims its service will reduce customer complaints with 20% and site visiting costs with 10%. Microsoft Azure is the default cloud technology behind it.Nokia says that a large part of its AI service is already commercially available, with complete availability expected in the second quarter of 2020.As 5G networks are making their way into major cities, 5G support is becoming a main feature on most new flagship phones, and even some midrange ones . AI is to play a major role in this new era of wireless communication, keeping things running smoothly and at optimal performance.And while not a lot of people use Nokia phones as they used to, the company might still make its way into our lives without us even knowing it.