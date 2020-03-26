Here’s how much of an impact 5G has on battery life
We've learned via Android Authority that Lu Weibing, general manager of Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi, took to Chinese microblogging site Weibo to explain.
Mr. Weibing’s statement comes only days after the 5G-capable Redmi K30 Pro was announced. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chip, and despite that huge 4700mAh battery inside it, Redmi’s estimates are rather modest, saying that the phone is designed to last one day.
As 5G is making great global progress compared to 4G LTE in its early days, phone manufacturers will need to start adapting to the overall increase of power consumption required for this new technology. And while 5G matures and Qualcomm strives to optimize the power consumption of their 5G chips, things are bound to get better with time.