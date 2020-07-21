This might be what the crazy Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha 2 looks like

A waterfall display with no notch or punch hole

If Xiaomi moves ahead with the patented design, the resulting device will feature a massive waterfall display on the front that extends to the top and bottom edges with no room for a controversial forehead or chin.



There is no notch or punch hole for the selfie camera and/or 3D facial recognition system either. That means Xiaomi may either skip both features on the front panel or implement them with the help of advanced in-screen technology.



Thanks to the chosen waterfall panel, the display curves over the entire side of the smartphone. But unlike the original Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, the potential second-generation model boasts a front screen that ends when it reaches the rear panel.





Another display and a huge camera on the back

Fortunately, the overall user experience shouldn’t be too different. Xiaomi has selected a large display for the rear of the patented smartphone that starts only millimeters away from where the waterfall screen ends – they’re separated by a very slim metal frame.



It extends from the very bottom and occupies about two-thirds of the rear. The rest belongs to the ginormous ‘AI Super Camera,’ which replaces the increasingly common dual, triple, quad, and Penta-camera modules.



The implementation seems to be a modern take on the ideas and technologies that led to the iconic Nokia Lumia 1020 and less popular Samsung Galaxy K Zoom. It should easily give the Huawei



Unfortunately, the exact camera sensor Xiaomi would use in the smartphone if manufactured remains a mystery at this stage. But a 108-megapixel could be a candidate for the device considering their popularity at the moment.



As for internal specifications, the Mi Mix Alpha 2 is expected to launch as an ultra-premium smartphone that is possibly even more expensive than recent foldable products. Therefore, high-end hardware is to be expected inside.



The most likely option for a chipset is the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ which is expected to be used inside the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra too. That makes 5G network connectivity a standard feature. A massive battery should be included as well.