Newest Android 14 beta changes Bluetooth Quick Settings tile to be more interactive

Android 14

Image Credit: Phone Arena





When you tap on the Bluetooth tile, a popup menu will appear, just like how it works with the Wi-Fi tile. The menu includes a toggle and a list of recently connected devices, along with any nearby devices that are ready for pairing. With this update, users can now effortlessly handle their Bluetooth connections right from the Quick Settings, without having to switch away from their current app.



Users who rely on the Bluetooth tile to easily toggle their connectivity on and off may need to make an adjustment with this update. It introduces an additional tap to the workflow, which could impact their efficiency. Fortunately, the general consensus regarding this change has been quite favorable. Being able to seamlessly connect to another device without having to switch apps, like sending audio to a nearby speaker without exiting a streaming app, has been widely praised as a major improvement.

