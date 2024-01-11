Newest Android 14 beta changes Bluetooth Quick Settings tile to be more interactive
A noteworthy update has been rolled out to Pixels on the latest Android 14 QPR2 beta, bringing an exciting new feature that is set to improve user experience. Users can now enjoy an expandable Quick Settings tile, specifically designed for Bluetooth, which is poised to completely transform the way users connect or disconnect their favorite devices, providing a much more intuitive and interactive experience.
Before this update, the Bluetooth tile on Pixel phones functioned as a basic toggle. Simply tapping it would enable or disable Bluetooth connectivity, and a long-press was required in order to establish a connection with a specific device. This action would then prompt the full Settings app to open, directing them to the Bluetooth page. This process, although it worked, was not the most efficient or convenient and would sometimes result in accidental presses that would turn Bluetooth off.
As reported by 9to5Google, the latest beta version of Android 14 QPR2 changes this behavior. The Bluetooth tile has received significant improvements, making it more interactive for users.
Image Credit: Phone Arena
When you tap on the Bluetooth tile, a popup menu will appear, just like how it works with the Wi-Fi tile. The menu includes a toggle and a list of recently connected devices, along with any nearby devices that are ready for pairing. With this update, users can now effortlessly handle their Bluetooth connections right from the Quick Settings, without having to switch away from their current app.
Users who rely on the Bluetooth tile to easily toggle their connectivity on and off may need to make an adjustment with this update. It introduces an additional tap to the workflow, which could impact their efficiency. Fortunately, the general consensus regarding this change has been quite favorable. Being able to seamlessly connect to another device without having to switch apps, like sending audio to a nearby speaker without exiting a streaming app, has been widely praised as a major improvement.
