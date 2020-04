New version of emojis for iOS and Android delayed due to COVID-19

As we all know, the current situation with the pandemic influences organizations to cancel events and delay a lot of new releases of phones or software. Now, 9to5Mac reports that the organization that was giving us new emojis to play around with is going to delay the new emoji rollout.The mentioned above organization, responsible for delivering fun emojis as well as other characters, is called the Unicode Consortium. They are a non-profit, responsible for keeping up to date the Unicode Standard, which we all use in messages and chats. The organization has published an announcement today, announcing a delay in the submission deadline for the new version of emojis, the version 14.0.Fortunately, however, we are not going to be left completely without anything new in the emoji department. The update for emojis version 13.0 is still going to happen, given the fact that the Unicode Consortium has already finalized 117 new emoji and they will come sometime later this fall for Android and iOS. The new set will include “Italian Hand” ninjas, anatomical body parts, a smiling face with a tear, new animals, foods and many more interesting options.The organization relies on volunteer submissions of new designs for emojis and other characters. “Under the current circumstances we’ve heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date,” the President of the Consortium, Mike Davis, stated.