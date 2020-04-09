New version of emojis for iOS and Android delayed due to COVID-19
Fortunately, however, we are not going to be left completely without anything new in the emoji department. The update for emojis version 13.0 is still going to happen, given the fact that the Unicode Consortium has already finalized 117 new emoji and they will come sometime later this fall for Android and iOS. The new set will include “Italian Hand” ninjas, anatomical body parts, a smiling face with a tear, new animals, foods and many more interesting options.
The organization relies on volunteer submissions of new designs for emojis and other characters. “Under the current circumstances we’ve heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date,” the President of the Consortium, Mike Davis, stated.