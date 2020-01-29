Take an early look at the 117 new emoji coming to your phone later this year
Unicode, the "keeper of the keys" when it comes to emoji, revealed today 62 examples of new emoji characters for 2020. Smartphone manufacturers can use them to help create their own and Unicode's Emoji Charts show how Google might present some of the new ideograms. While everyone dreams of building a new mouse trap, not too many can do it. But there will be a new mousetrap emoji for 2020 along with one for Russian nesting dolls.
- Smiling face with tear.
- Disguised face (think Groucho Marx novelty glasses).
- Pinched fingers.
- Anatomical heart (as opposed to romantic heart).
- Lungs.
- Ninja.
- Person in tuxedo (no gender listed).
- Person with veil (no gender listed).
- Person feeding baby.
- Mx Claus (gender neutral version of Santa).
- People hugging.
- Black cat.
- Bison.
- Mammoth.
- Beaver.
- Polar bear.
- Feather.
- Seal.
- Beetle.
- Fly.
- Worm.
- Potted plant.
- Blueberries.
- Olive.
- Bellpepper.
- Flatbread.
- Tamale.
- Fondue.
- Teapot.
- Rock.
- Wood.
- Hut.
- Pickup truck.
- Roller skate.
- Magic wand
- Piñata.
- Sewing needle.
- Knot.
- Thong sandal.
- Military helmet.
- Accordion.
- Long drum.
- Coin.
- Boomerang.
- Carpentry saw.
- Screwdriver (the tool, not the drink)
- Hook.
- Ladder.
- Elevator.
- Mirror.
- Window.
- Plunger.
- Bucket.
- Toothbrush.
- Headstone.
- Placard.
Overall, there will be a total of 117 new emoji added in 2020. We get from 62 to 117 because there will be 55 gender and skin tone variants. You should start to see Emoji 13.0 on smartphones and tablets by this upcoming September or October.
