Take an early look at the 117 new emoji coming to your phone later this year

Unicode 13.0 also includes the transgender symbol and the transgender flag, the Dodo bird, the cockroach, a woman feeding a baby, a man feeding a baby, and bubble tea. The other new listings include:





Smiling face with tear.

Disguised face (think Groucho Marx novelty glasses).

Pinched fingers.

Anatomical heart (as opposed to romantic heart).

Lungs.

Ninja.

Person in tuxedo (no gender listed).

Person with veil (no gender listed).

Person feeding baby.

Mx Claus (gender neutral version of Santa).

People hugging.

Black cat.

Bison.

Mammoth.

Beaver.

Polar bear.

Feather.

Seal.

Beetle.

Fly.

Worm.

Potted plant.

Blueberries.

Olive.

Bellpepper.

Flatbread.

Tamale.

Fondue.

Teapot.

Rock.

Wood.

Hut.

Pickup truck.

Roller skate.

Magic wand

Piñata.

Sewing needle.

Knot.

Thong sandal.

Military helmet.

Accordion.

Long drum.

Coin.

Boomerang.

Carpentry saw.

Screwdriver (the tool, not the drink)

Hook.

Ladder.

Elevator.

Mirror.

Window.

Plunger.

Bucket.

Toothbrush.

Headstone.

Placard.

Overall, there will be a total of 117 new emoji added in 2020. We get from 62 to 117 because there will be 55 gender and skin tone variants. You should start to see Emoji 13.0 on smartphones and tablets by this upcoming September or October.





