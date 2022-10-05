New images show off Google's upcoming Pixel Watch in all its glory (and colors)





Today, we have been treated with yet another leak that showcases the Pixel Watch in a number of different colors. The images come There are less than 24 hours until Google ’s next hardware event, where the American tech giant is expected to announce its latest flagship smartphone lineup. Beyond the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, there are also a couple of other devices expected to make their debut.At this point it is virtually certain that one such device is going to be the Pixel Watch - Google’s first wearable. With Apple , we usually do not know anything for certain until the very last moment, when the announcement takes place.However, with Google, it is an entirely different case. Over the past couple of weeks, a steady barrage of leaks has left little to the imagination, with tipsters revealing almost everything there is to know about Google’s upcoming devices.Today, we have been treated with yet another leak that showcases the Pixel Watch in a number of different colors. The images come courtesy of Roland Quandt , a prominent tipster with an impressive track record when it comes to Android. There are two main takeaways from the images.





Firstly, the Pixel Watch will be coming in (at least) three colors. Two of them will feature a reflective, shiny finish (the gold one and the silver one), while the black color option will be matte. You can see the different color options below. For reference, we still do not know the official names for the different shades.









Black Pixel Watch (Matte Finish)









Silver Pixel Watch (Glossy Finish)









Gold Pixel Watch (Glossy Ginish)











It should be noted that previous rumors suggest that not all color options will be available everywhere. It seems like the silver option will be “the default” one, with the black/gold Pixel Watch being available in select markets.



Secondly, judging by the back of the device, we can confirm that the Pixel Watch will be water resistant up to 50 meters. Additionally, the wearable will either (1) come with LTE by default or (2) will have an LTE version.



At any rate, the wait is nearly over - by this time tomorrow, the Pixel Watch will have been announced.