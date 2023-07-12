Netflix now lets you transfer your profile to any account



reports that to address this concern, Netflix has introduced an update to its feature called Profile Transfer. Instead of creating a new account, users can transfer their existing Netflix profiles to another account. This feature allows you to move all your customized recommendations, viewing history, saved games, and settings to a different account. Android Authority reports that to address this concern, Netflix has introduced an update to its feature called Profile Transfer. Instead of creating a new account, users can transfer their existing Netflix profiles to another account. This feature allows you to move all your customized recommendations, viewing history, saved games, and settings to a different account.



Netflix subscribers worldwide can use Profile Transfer. As an account holder, you'll receive an email notification when this feature becomes available to you. To initiate the transfer process, go to the homepage, hover over your profile icon, and select "Transfer Profile" from the dropdown menu. And if you change your mind, you can disable Profile Transfer at any time in your account settings.



This new feature update is great news for those who may have lost access to a friend's account due to password-sharing restrictions. Now you can easily transfer all your profile information to your old account or even someone else's account if you don't have one.



Netflix introduced the Profile Transfer feature as part of its efforts to address the backlash against the password-sharing crackdown . Previously, users borrowing Netflix passwords were encouraged to create their own accounts when logging in. After announcing a crackdown on password sharing in May 2023, Netflix witnessed a significant increase in subscribers in the United States.



Currently, Netflix has a global subscriber count of 232.5 million. In the past, the company acknowledged that over 100 million subscribers worldwide accessed its platform through password sharing. About 27% of Netflix subscribers in the United States shared their accounts with their families. To tackle this issue, Netflix implemented new rules on password sharing, now allowing only those in the same household using the same internet connection to share a family package.

Netflix recently made changes to its policy on password sharing, resulting in many users having to create new accounts. This was actually the intended outcome of the operation, but it raised questions about the fate of the personalized profiles that users had carefully built over time.