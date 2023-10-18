Need a new Pixel Buds Pro case? Google now lets you buy one separately in the US
1
At this year's Made by Google event, the tech giant didn't unveil a new Pixel Buds Pro generation, but it did spice things up by adding two fresh colors to the existing lineup and rolling out software updates to elevate your listening experience. And guess what? Google has one more little surprise for the owners of the almost year-and-a-half-old Galaxy Buds Pro.
The process starts with a recently updated support page guiding users to the "Replace your Pixel Buds" badge. To get the ball rolling, customers confirm a few details, including their email address, reason for replacement (Lost/Missing, Damaged, or Other), location, earbuds model, and the specific part they need—now including the charging case.
While the Pixel Buds A-Series is limited to single left or right earbud and ear tip replacements, the Pixel Buds Pro options extend to include the "Charging case." Once you've made your choices, it's time to move on to the shipping and payment steps.
It's essential to note that while you can grab a shiny new Pixel Buds Pro case in the US, some regions, including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Avalon, CA, Catalina Island, CA, Beaver Island, MI, Mackinac Island, MI, The Bass Islands, OH, Kelley's Island, OH, and San Juan Islands, WA, are unfortunately left out of the party (at least for now).
Adding a bit of color to the mix, this fall, Pixel Buds Pro is introducing two new hues: Bay and Porcelain. Crafted to perfectly complement the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2, these colors let you match or mix your devices according to your style—because why not?
Google is now offering replacement charging cases for Pixel Buds Pro through its online store in the US, as reported by 9to5Google. The Pixel Buds Pro case comes with a price tag of $70, and the transaction goes down via the Google Store and involves a self-service form.
The process starts with a recently updated support page guiding users to the "Replace your Pixel Buds" badge. To get the ball rolling, customers confirm a few details, including their email address, reason for replacement (Lost/Missing, Damaged, or Other), location, earbuds model, and the specific part they need—now including the charging case.
While the Pixel Buds A-Series is limited to single left or right earbud and ear tip replacements, the Pixel Buds Pro options extend to include the "Charging case." Once you've made your choices, it's time to move on to the shipping and payment steps.
Before, in the US, Google gave customers the option to purchase individual left or right replacement earbuds and ear tips using this method. However, this is the first time that the company is making the charging case available as a standalone product.
It's essential to note that while you can grab a shiny new Pixel Buds Pro case in the US, some regions, including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Avalon, CA, Catalina Island, CA, Beaver Island, MI, Mackinac Island, MI, The Bass Islands, OH, Kelley's Island, OH, and San Juan Islands, WA, are unfortunately left out of the party (at least for now).
Adding a bit of color to the mix, this fall, Pixel Buds Pro is introducing two new hues: Bay and Porcelain. Crafted to perfectly complement the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2, these colors let you match or mix your devices according to your style—because why not?
Things that are NOT allowed: