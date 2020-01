New mobile game based on Netflix series Narcos announced

Netflix has given Tilting Point the green light concerning the launch of a brand-new mobile game based on the Narcos series. The game is called Narcos: Idle Cartel and will be available on Android and iOS devices in 2020.This isn't the first Narcos mobile game, but if you didn't like the previous ones, you'll be able to try out the Idle Cartel pretty soon. At the moment, Android users can pre-register via Google Play Store , but iOS users will have to wait until launch.As the name suggests, this is an idle clicker game that puts players in the center of the Narcos story, as they tap their way to the top of an international cartel business. You won't be smuggling drugs, but you will have to build and improve your own cartel operation from the ground up.The game has a multiplayer component, as players will compete against each other in limited time events. Winners will earn special rewards and so-called favors from the famous El Patron and other iconic characters from the Netflix series.As you progress the story, you'll be able to unlock new characters and upgrade them, giving you access to higher rewards and permanent enhancements to the production pipeline. The story is split into episodes, each featuring different goals that must be completed in order to unlock new ones.