New mobile game based on Netflix series Narcos announced
This isn't the first Narcos mobile game, but if you didn't like the previous ones, you'll be able to try out the Idle Cartel pretty soon. At the moment, Android users can pre-register via Google Play Store, but iOS users will have to wait until launch.
The game has a multiplayer component, as players will compete against each other in limited time events. Winners will earn special rewards and so-called favors from the famous El Patron and other iconic characters from the Netflix series.
As you progress the story, you'll be able to unlock new characters and upgrade them, giving you access to higher rewards and permanent enhancements to the production pipeline. The story is split into episodes, each featuring different goals that must be completed in order to unlock new ones.
