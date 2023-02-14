Multimedia powerhouse Xperia 1 IV crashes to a new low price

Sony has a very dedicated fan base that wants more than just run-of-the-mill smartphones. If you want to try one for yourself, the Xperia 1 IV is currently on sale for $400 off.





The Xperia 1 IV has everything you'd expect from a top flagship : a 120Hz screen, the speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, great cameras, a beefy battery for daylong battery life, wireless charging, and NFC.





What makes it stand out is that it has got unique touches from Sony. For starters, the phone has a top bezel for the 12MP front-facing camera for a disruption-free viewing experience. Most other phones have a notch or a screen cutout.





The display has a very high resolution of 1644 x 3840 and a tall aspect ratio of 21:9 ratio which makes it great for content consumption.





Unlike other premium phones, the Xperia 1 IV also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired earphones and a microSD card slot for adding more storage.





The phone has a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 12MP telephoto snapper with true optical zoom. This is a feature no other current flagship can boast and it allows for sharper zoom throughout the 3.5x to 5.2x range.





The Xperia 1 IV also gives you greater control of the camera for professional-looking images and photos. The images come out great, especially in good lighting, with plenty of details and natural colors.





As you may have guessed, this phone isn't really for those who don't like tinkering with their photos. That shouldn't hold you back from getting it though as the Photo Pro and Video Pro apps are not that hard to master.





The Xperia 1 IV carried a price tag of $1,600 at launch but right now you can get the 512GB /12GB model for $1,198. The price is in line with high-end storage variants of flagship phones and a $400 discount is nothing to scoff at.





The phone gives you everything from a brilliant screen, top-tier performance, long battery life, and a futuristic camera.