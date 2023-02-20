Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Rumor claims Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a bigger screen than the Oppo Find N2 Flip

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Rumor claims Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a bigger screen than the Oppo Find N2 Flip
While many are still busy talking about the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, are already hearing the first rumors regarding the Korean tech giant’s second foldable flagship series in 2023 - the Z lineup, which will consist of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 5, and normally makes its debut in August.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra SAVE UP TO $750 + $100 credit

Galaxy S23 Ultra - 200 MP camera, 6.8-inch screen, overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Get up to $750 off with enhanced trade-in, $100 Samsung Store credit, half-off on 1 year of Samsung Care+.
$750 off (63%) Trade-in Gift
$449 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+ SAVE UP TO $700 + $100 credit

Galaxy S23 Ultra - 50 MP camera, 6.6-inch screen, overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Get up to $700 off with enhanced trade-in, $100 Samsung Store credit, half-off on 1 year of Samsung Care+.
$700 off (70%) Trade-in Gift
$299 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 SAVE UP TO $700 + $100 credit

Galaxy S23 Ultra - 50 MP camera, 6.1-inch screen, overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Get up to $700 off with enhanced trade-in, $100 Samsung Store credit, half-off on 1 year of Samsung Care+.
$700 off (88%) Trade-in Gift
$99 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung


According to a tweet by the prominent tech leaker Ice Universe, who has a particularly good track record when it comes to Samsung tips, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a bigger cover display than the Oppo Find N2 Flip. For reference, the latter launched internationally last week and is touted as one of the biggest rivals of Samsung’s clamshell foldable.


One of the main selling points of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is the bigger outer screen, which enables users to more efficiently interact with the device when it is folded. Conversely, one of the main flaws of the current Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 is the minuscule secondary display, which is so small that users almost always have to open the foldable in order to effective execute any task whatsoever.

It should be noted that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 remains one of the best foldable phones to buy in 2023. However, this is in part due to the limited competition Samsung faces in most Western markets. Nevertheless, with more companies expected to enter the foldable market in 2023 (including Google), this could change and the Korean tech giant might have to step up its game.

A bigger secondary screen is a nice start, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will need more to succeed. Many other foldable manufacturers have found ways to address a number of persistent issues, like the screen crease and the gap that forms when the devices are folded. These are just two areas on which Samsung will likely have to work in order to keep its place on the top of the foldable market.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OnePlus 11 Concept phone teaser draws comparisons to the Nothing Phone (1) and its lit-up back
OnePlus 11 Concept phone teaser draws comparisons to the Nothing Phone (1) and its lit-up back
Google Pixel 6a even cheaper than usual on Amazon
Google Pixel 6a even cheaper than usual on Amazon
Rumor claims Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a bigger screen than the Oppo Find N2 Flip
Rumor claims Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a bigger screen than the Oppo Find N2 Flip
U.S. Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 units get One UI 5.1 with new features
U.S. Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 units get One UI 5.1 with new features
Best Verizon phone plans in 2023: Unlimited and prepaid offers for new and existing customers
Best Verizon phone plans in 2023: Unlimited and prepaid offers for new and existing customers
Amazon drops the badass 1TB 11" M2 iPad Pro to its cheapest price yet
Amazon drops the badass 1TB 11" M2 iPad Pro to its cheapest price yet

Popular stories

T-Mobile will make a hugely unpopular change to its plans 'as early as May 2023'
T-Mobile will make a hugely unpopular change to its plans 'as early as May 2023'
People react to Galaxy S23 Ultra: Glad I bought the Pixel 6! This looks like iPhone, Huawei, Sony
People react to Galaxy S23 Ultra: Glad I bought the Pixel 6! This looks like iPhone, Huawei, Sony
Amazon discount makes M1 iPad Air (2022) an even better deal than usual
Amazon discount makes M1 iPad Air (2022) an even better deal than usual
Google Pixel 7 + 12 months of T-Mobile service = Incredible new Mint Mobile deal
Google Pixel 7 + 12 months of T-Mobile service = Incredible new Mint Mobile deal
Samsung's One UI 5.1 sharply reduces the battery life of Galaxy handsets
Samsung's One UI 5.1 sharply reduces the battery life of Galaxy handsets
Samsung fixed the last thing iPhone was better at? Why Galaxy S23 Ultra is my new best phone for watching movies
Samsung fixed the last thing iPhone was better at? Why Galaxy S23 Ultra is my new best phone for watching movies
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless