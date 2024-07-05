Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Motorola Razr and Razr Plus 2023 get Android 14 update at long last

Motorola Razr and Razr Plus 2023 get Android 14 update at long last
The cheapest foldable phone in the US - the 2023 Motorola Razr clamshell - has finally started to receive the latest Android 14 version update. 

Unlike Samsung or Google, Motorola doesn't brag with endless Android software updates, but rather segregates its phones by flagships, midrangers, and budget devices that only get 2 years of Android version and security updates.

Motorola managed to gobble up LG's market share in the US with a rare combination of value-for-money handsets, including its flagship and foldable phone lines. It just gives a little more something for the money, such as a bigger screen than Samsung on its Razr clamshell phones with foldable display, or higher refresh rate displays than anyone, all at very affordable prices.

Where Motorola doesn't shine, though, at least compared to the brands it now has to strive to catch up with in the US - Samsung or Apple - is its middling Android software and security updates rhythm. 

It's not that it is an outlier in terms of security update frequency - its budget phones get 2 years of security patches, and its midrangers and flagships are on a 3-year or 4-year scheme like so many other brands out there - but the new Android versions may take a year or so to arrive.


The 4 years of security updates are for select models from the foldable Razr line that competes with Samsung's Z Flip line directly. This seems like a smart strategy in terms of resource balance, and is close to what everyone else in its brand category is doing in reality, if not in promises.


In any case, Motorola has now started pushing the latest Android 14 version update to its clamshell foldable Razr 2023 and Razr+ 2023 handsets, so their owners can sleep tight knowing that they are getting all the goods that the latest Android software brings.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

