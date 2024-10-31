Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals

By
0comments
iOS Apple Software updates
More people have jumped on iOS 18.1 compared to iOS 17.1, Apple's CEO Tim Cook told CNBC today.

The Cupertino giant announced a record-breaking September quarter today, revealing both iPhone sales and overall sales grew 6 percent.

The results come three days after the rollout of iOS 18.1, which officially brings the first set of Apple Intelligence features to owners of compatible iPhones (iPhone 16 family and iPhone 15 Pro duo).

Cook implicitly shot down reports that the iPhone 16 is struggling, revealing it's doing better than the iPhone 15, which is performing better than the iPhone 14 did in the year-ago quarter.

The iPhone 16 was released on September 20, so Apple's fiscal fourth quarter report only included ten days of the new phone's sales. Still, it's our first official insight into how the new phones are doing. Most reports so far have hinted at a tepid response, with one even claiming that Apple has cut back on production.

Cook revealed that early feedback from customers and developers on Apple Intelligence is promising and according to stats compiled in the three days since iOS 18.1 was released, people are downloading it at twice the rate of iOS 17.1 during a comparable period last year.

We’re getting great feedback from customers and developers already and a really early stat, which is only three days worth of data: Users are adopting iOS 18.1 at twice the rate that they adopted 17.1 in the year-ago quarter.
Tim Cook, Apple CEO, October 2024

The reason behind the faster adoption is likely Apple Intelligence, which the company has been hyping up for months. The first installment brings notifications summaries, photo cleaning capabilities, writing tools, and a redesigned and more conversational Siri.

More exciting features are expected to drop in December and March.

The iPhone-maker is counting on AI to drive iPhone 16 upgrades and if Apple Intelligence is prompting iPhone owners to download iOS 18.1, it may transform the iPhone 16 into a sleeper hit. Apple Intelligence was previously available in beta, but with the public release, more people will get to play with the features, and this can spur word-of-mouth marketing.

The iPhone is Apple's bread and butter and accounts for 49 percent of sales. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

