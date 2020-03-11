Unsurprisingly, Montblanc's first wireless headphones cost a small fortune
But there's a reason the Montblanc Smart Headphones cost $600. First off, they're made of sheep leather, silicone, and feature both passive and active noise-canceling technology. They've come with a dedicated key for Google Assistant, but they don't support Siri, so if you plan to use them with an iPhone, you'll have to do without Apple's digital assistant.
According to Montblanc, the Smart Headphones should offer up to 20 hours of battery life, but that's usually the standard for premium wireless headphones. Apart from the exquisite design and premium materials, Montblanc's headphones aren't different than the Bose and Sony headphones that you can buy for $350 or even less.
However, luxury products tend to have their own audience, so we're convinced Montblanc's newly unveiled Smart Headphones will find its fans in no time.