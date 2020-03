Unsurprisingly, Montblanc's first wireless headphones cost a small fortune

Montblanc unveiled an impressively expensive smartwatch a couple of days ago, the Summit 2+, which is supposedly the world's first luxury Wear OS smartwatch with eSIM support . But that's not the only expensive product introduced by Montblanc this week.The company's first wireless headphones , the so-called Montblanc Smart Headphones are aimed at people “with luxury business lifestyles,” Engadget reports. These headphones will sell for $600 when they will be launched on the market in the coming months.But there's a reason the Montblanc Smart Headphones cost $600. First off, they're made of sheep leather, silicone, and feature both passive and active noise-canceling technology. They've come with a dedicated key for Google Assistant , but they don't support Siri, so if you plan to use them with an iPhone, you'll have to do without Apple's digital assistant.According to Montblanc, the Smart Headphones should offer up to 20 hours of battery life, but that's usually the standard for premium wireless headphones. Apart from the exquisite design and premium materials, Montblanc's headphones aren't different than the Bose and Sony headphones that you can buy for $350 or even less.However, luxury products tend to have their own audience, so we're convinced Montblanc's newly unveiled Smart Headphones will find its fans in no time.