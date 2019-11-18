Misfit Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offer discounts of up to $100 on smartwatches
The big Black Friday sale will kick off at Misfit on November 29 and the deals will be available until December 1. Also, Cyber Monday deals should be up for grabs between December 2 and December 3, so you'll have to act quickly if you see something worthy.
None of the deals that will go live for the next few weeks will require discount codes, so the price you see on Misfit's website is the price you have to pay. Also, make sure to visit Misfit's website on or after November 22 for these deals, not earlier.
