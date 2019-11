Misfit Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offer discounts of up to $100 on smartwatches

There will probably be hundreds of deals on smartwatches available in the next few weeks, so it will be impossible to track each and everyone, but we'll do our best. Misfit informed us that its Early Black Friday deals will go live on November 22 and will run until November 28.The big Black Friday sale will kick off at Misfit on November 29 and the deals will be available until December 1. Also, Cyber Monday deals should be up for grabs between December 2 and December 3, so you'll have to act quickly if you see something worthy.As far as the discounts go, Misfit announced that it will let customers save up to $100 on display watches and up to $70 on hybrid smartwatches. Some of the company's most recent wearable devices will be on sale starting later this week, including the Vapor X and Vapor 2 , as well as hybrid collections Path, Command, Ninja and Ronin None of the deals that will go live for the next few weeks will require discount codes, so the price you see on Misfit's website is the price you have to pay. Also, make sure to visit Misfit's website on or after November 22 for these deals, not earlier.