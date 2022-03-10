 Mini-LED iPad Pro 11 plans canceled for now - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apple Tablets

Mini-LED iPad Pro 11 plans canceled for now

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
1
Mini-LED iPad Pro 11 plans canceled for now
When Apple upgraded the iPad Pro line in 2021, it was a big, big deal. Not only did the tablets receive the desktop-class M1 chip, the big version — the iPad Pro 12.9 — received a mini-LED panel. Named Liquid Retina XDR, after the Pro Display XDR, this new mini-LED screen wowed us with great contrast, great peak brightness, and true blacks on a LED panel, instead of AMOLED.

Later in 2021, we got rumors that the next iteration of the iPad Pro 11 will also get the XDR upgrade. OK, makes sense — Apple usually puts the top-tier hardware in the top-tier product, then it trickles down to the slightly cheaper options.

And, get this, the rumors stated we’d get the new iPad Pros this year!

On one hand, this makes sense. The recently-announced iPad Air (2022) kind of killed the iPad Pro as it now also has an M1 chip, but starts at $200 less than the cheapest iPad Pro. I would absolutely not be surprised if Apple announced a new line of iPad Pros with M2 chips and mini-LED screens later this year.

However, analysts say this won’t happen. Refuting previous rumors, current reports say that there will be no new iPad Pros in 2022, so no Liquid Retina XDR on the 11-inch for sure. Supposedly, Apple is happy with how the iPad Pro 12.9 is selling and doesn’t see a need to push the new tech to the 11-inch line right now.

Going even further, popular analyst Ming Chi Kuo just tweeted that there will be no new mini-LED products by Apple this year at all. Reason — cost concerns.


This could all be a perfect storm between the chip shortage phenomenon, which is still ongoing, as well as the world economy facing uncertain times due to the military crisis in Europe. Tech companies definitely need to pace themselves and pick their market strategies very carefully at the moment.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Leaked renders show off Sony's Android iPhone SE competitor
by Anam Hamid,  0
Leaked renders show off Sony's Android iPhone SE competitor
Incredible new Boost Mobile promo bundles a 5G phone with a full year of service at $199
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Incredible new Boost Mobile promo bundles a 5G phone with a full year of service at $199
iPhone SE (2022) GeekBench result shows the power of the new phone
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
iPhone SE (2022) GeekBench result shows the power of the new phone
Samsung rolls the Galaxy S22 performance update that may kill gaming battery life
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung rolls the Galaxy S22 performance update that may kill gaming battery life
Tinder users can now run background checks on their matches
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Tinder users can now run background checks on their matches
Apple's dominant AirPods lost quite a bit of market share to Samsung's Galaxy Buds in 2021
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Apple's dominant AirPods lost quite a bit of market share to Samsung's Galaxy Buds in 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless