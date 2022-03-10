Mini-LED iPad Pro 11 plans canceled for now





Later in 2021, we got rumors that the next iteration of the iPad Pro 11 will also get the XDR upgrade. OK, makes sense — Apple usually puts the top-tier hardware in the top-tier product, then it trickles down to the slightly cheaper options.





And, get this, the rumors stated we’d get the new iPad Pros this year!





On one hand, this makes sense. The recently-announced iPad Air (2022) kind of killed the iPad Pro as it now also has an M1 chip, but starts at $200 less than the cheapest iPad Pro. I would absolutely not be surprised if Apple announced a new line of iPad Pros with M2 chips and mini-LED screens later this year.





However, analysts say this won’t happen. Refuting previous rumors, current reports say that there will be no new iPad Pros in 2022 , so no Liquid Retina XDR on the 11-inch for sure. Supposedly, Apple is happy with how the iPad Pro 12.9 is selling and doesn’t see a need to push the new tech to the 11-inch line right now.





Going even further, popular analyst Ming Chi Kuo just tweeted that there will be no new mini-LED products by Apple this year at all. Reason — cost concerns.





Apple may not launch new mini-LED products this year due to cost concerns. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 10, 2022



This could all be a perfect storm between the chip shortage phenomenon, which is still ongoing, as well as the world economy facing uncertain times due to the military crisis in Europe. Tech companies definitely need to pace themselves and pick their market strategies very carefully at the moment.

