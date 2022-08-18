Ming-Chi Kuo: Blame the economy for the iPhone 14's purported earlier announcement

"It’s the economy, stupid,"





The iPhone 14 announcement/shipping date may be earlier than iPhone 13/12, which could be one of the reasons why Apple offered a positive outlook for 3Q22 from the last earnings call. https://t.co/lyg4dFf4Lv — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 18, 2022





According to venerable Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo, the still unpredictable risk of a global recession is still looming above our heads, Apple's included, which is the reason that the next iPhone is reportedly coming in slightly earlier than usual.





Normally, Apple announces its iPhones on the second Tuesday of September and releases the devices roughly ten days later, on a Friday. Normally, this led us to expect a September 13 announcement with a probable September 23 market release for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as all the upcoming versions of the Apple Watch 8





Ming-Chi Kuo also chimes in that Apple has put a positive outlook on its Q3 2022 earnings call. This indicates that Cupertino expects healthy demand for its upcoming devices, not only iPhones and Apple Watches, but iPads and MacBooks as well, with the latter having a separate event later this fall, possibly in October.







