Minecraft's biggest update since launch is here
The gist of the new update is that it brings an entirely new world with its own biomes, mobs, and blocks. In the new world, players will discover a powerful new material called Netherite, which is even harder than diamond.
There are four new biomes (locations) included in the update: Crimson Forest, Warped Forest, Soulsand Valley, and Basalt Deltas. New mobs like Piglins and Hoglins have been added too, along with new bricks and wood galore.
More importantly, the Nether Update fixes more than 300 bugs since the previous major update, Buzzy Bees. Also, new music and ambient sounds are now available in-game. There are also a lot of new gameplay features introduced such as Ruined Portals, Bastion Remnants, Blackstone, Respawn Anchor, Lodestone, and a lot more. Make sure to check out the full changelog for the Nether Update to learn more about what's new.