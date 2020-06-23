iOS Android Microsoft Games

Minecraft's biggest update since launch is here

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jun 23, 2020
Microsoft has been working on the so-called Nether Update for Minecraft for a very long time. But it makes perfect sense since this is one of the biggest and most important updates since Minecraft's launch.

Minecraft's Nether Update is now available not just on Android and iOS, but also on all the other platforms the game was released, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The thing is depending on what platform you're playing the game, you'll get a different set of new features and improvements.

The gist of the new update is that it brings an entirely new world with its own biomes, mobs, and blocks. In the new world, players will discover a powerful new material called Netherite, which is even harder than diamond.

To access the new world, Minecraft players must get the “Way of the Nether” quest, which is available for free via the Minecraft Marketplace. Then, you'll have to visit Poppy Isle and enter the dimensional rift that has just appeared to venture into the Nether.



There are four new biomes (locations) included in the update: Crimson Forest, Warped Forest, Soulsand Valley, and Basalt Deltas. New mobs like Piglins and Hoglins have been added too, along with new bricks and wood galore.

More importantly, the Nether Update fixes more than 300 bugs since the previous major update, Buzzy Bees. Also, new music and ambient sounds are now available in-game. There are also a lot of new gameplay features introduced such as Ruined Portals, Bastion Remnants, Blackstone, Respawn Anchor, Lodestone, and a lot more. Make sure to check out the full changelog for the Nether Update to learn more about what's new.

