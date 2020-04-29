iOS Android Apps Google

Google sets sights on Zoom, makes Meet free for everyone with a Google account

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 29, 2020, 8:57 AM
Google sets sights on Zoom, makes Meet free for everyone with a Google account
Google recognizes people's need to feel connected, especially during the current health crisis. The company announced on its blog that its video conferencing service Google Meet is becoming available for Google account holders, rollout starting in early May. "Today, we're making Google Meet, our premium video conferencing product, free for everyone, with availability rolling out over the coming weeks," writes Google.

Earlier this month, the company rebranded Hangouts to Google Meet and made it free for G Suit users until the end of 2020. With its competitor Zoom in trouble, Google might use the opportunity to increase Meet's popularity among people, while at the same time serving the noble cause of keeping them connected during the COVID-19 calamity. 


Google Meet requires a Google account, and group video calls are limited to 60-minute intervals, but the company won't enforce this time limit until the end of September. Premium features like dial-in phone numbers, larger meetings, and meeting recordings will be available for free as well.

Google reports a 30x growth in Meet daily usage since January, and with the service now becoming available to a broader audience, numbers may turn out even more impressive in the following months. If you're not able to create meetings at meet.google.com yet, you can sign up and get notified when the service is available in your location.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Best 5G phones in USA for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or unlocked
Best 5G phones in USA for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or unlocked

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless