Google sets sights on Zoom, makes Meet free for everyone with a Google account
Google Meet requires a Google account, and group video calls are limited to 60-minute intervals, but the company won't enforce this time limit until the end of September. Premium features like dial-in phone numbers, larger meetings, and meeting recordings will be available for free as well.
Google reports a 30x growth in Meet daily usage since January, and with the service now becoming available to a broader audience, numbers may turn out even more impressive in the following months. If you're not able to create meetings at meet.google.com yet, you can sign up and get notified when the service is available in your location.