Google sets sights on Zoom, makes Meet free for everyone with a Google account

"Today, we're making Google Meet, our premium video conferencing product, free for everyone, with availability rolling out over the coming weeks,"





Google Meet requires a Google account, and group video calls are limited to 60-minute intervals, but the company won't enforce this time limit until the end of September. Premium features like dial-in phone numbers, larger meetings, and meeting recordings will be available for free as well.



Google reports a 30x growth in Meet daily usage since January, and with the service now becoming available to a broader audience, numbers may turn out even more impressive in the following months. If you're not able to create meetings at meet.google.com yet, you can sign up and get notified when the service is available in your location.

Google recognizes people's need to feel connected, especially during the current health crisis. The company announced on its blog that its video conferencing service Google Meet is becoming available for Google account holders, rollout starting in early May.writes Google.Earlier this month, the company rebranded Hangouts to Google Meet and made it free for G Suit users until the end of 2020. With its competitor Zoom in trouble , Google might use the opportunity to increase Meet's popularity among people, while at the same time serving the noble cause of keeping them connected during the COVID-19 calamity.