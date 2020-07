Microsoft announces new features coming to Outlook mobile

Microsoft revealed a bucketload of new features that will be coming to Outlook mobile. Many of these improvements have already been released, while others will be added very soon. It's also important to mention that most of them focus on two aspects: online meetings and video calls.First off, we have a brand new feature called Meeting Insights, which offers Outlook for Android users a first glance at email messages and files that could be relevant for their meetings. All the information is shown in the event details on the calendar, which makes it easier and faster to find what you need.Another nifty improvement added is the option to join a meeting online by default, so you won't forget to add the Teams link. You'll find the new option in the Settings menu in Outlook mobile; just make sure to select all your meetings to be created online by default.Furthermore, Microsoft confirmed that Outlook mobile users will start getting suggestions to Send Availability or Schedule Meeting when someone wants to meet them. They don't show up at the moment, but these suggested replies should pop up in Outlook mobile very soon.Next, we'll be talking about the option to snooze an email message for later. In Outlook mobile, you can now swipe on a message to snooze it, which means that it will show up at the top of your inbox until you reply to it.The latest Outlook for iOS update adds the ability to create a task from an email message received on a phone. All new tasks are synced across Microsoft 365 and will use the same email subject. Also, they will include the original email and ling to the conversation in Outlook.Last but not least, Microsoft has added another Cortana-related feature called Play My Emails. As the name suggests, the new functionality lets Cortana read out new email messages.