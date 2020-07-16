Microsoft announces new features coming to Outlook mobile
Furthermore, Microsoft confirmed that Outlook mobile users will start getting suggestions to Send Availability or Schedule Meeting when someone wants to meet them. They don't show up at the moment, but these suggested replies should pop up in Outlook mobile very soon.
Next, we'll be talking about the option to snooze an email message for later. In Outlook mobile, you can now swipe on a message to snooze it, which means that it will show up at the top of your inbox until you reply to it.
The latest Outlook for iOS update adds the ability to create a task from an email message received on a phone. All new tasks are synced across Microsoft 365 and will use the same email subject. Also, they will include the original email and ling to the conversation in Outlook.
Last but not least, Microsoft has added another Cortana-related feature called Play My Emails. As the name suggests, the new functionality lets Cortana read out new email messages.