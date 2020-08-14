Microsoft Surface Duo press event video shows it off in great detail
After months of both Microsoft and even Google employees teasing the Surface Duo on social media, the one-of-a-kind Android smartphone was finally officially given a price and release date recently.
Microsoft has now published a 35-minute Surface Duo press briefing video, which showcases the company's vision for the unique smartphone and its use cases. In the video, which you can watch above, we get a clear look at how the dual screens of the device can be used for multi-tasking, or as one large single screen, albeit with a hinge in the middle.
The Microsoft Surface Duo is set for a US release on September 10, ahead of the initially suggested holiday season launch. It will not come with a Surface Slim Pen out of the box, although it's compatible with it and often shown with it in teasers. Despite this, and its use of a last year's Snapdragon 855 chipset, along with its unimpressive 6GB of RAM, the Surface Duo will be sold for the price of $1,399.
The Surface Duo dual-screen productivity smartphone will also be packing just a single 11MP camera, and a battery with the capacity of 3,600mAh. However, this rather low battery capacity can be excused by, and explained with the smartphone's apparently extreme thinness, as showcased in its promo video below.
We're yet to see whether those specs are enough to power such a unique Android productivity device reliably, and if the small battery will be able to keep the device's two 5.6-inch screens lit for at least a work day.