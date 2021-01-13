Microsoft updates Office for iOS with mouse and multi-window support
The most important seems to be the addition of trackpad and mouse support for Word users on iPad. Also, support for UI text interaction has been included in the update too, which means Word users can now use the trackpad from the new keyboard to interact with their documents.
As far as the updated Excel app goes, Microsoft introduced a new feature that lets users work with multiple spreadsheets at the same time. The new multi-window support added in the update is available to all Excel users who are on iOS 13 and higher.
Last but not least, PowerPoint for iOS received a new so-called “Presenter Coach” feature, which lets you get feedback on various aspects, such as pacing, pitch, filler words, sensitive phrases, and more.
All the changes have already been uploaded to the App Store, so you might want to update your Office app to benefit from these improvements.