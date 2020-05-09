iOS Microsoft Apps

Microsoft plans to add mouse and trackpad support to Office app on iPads

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 09, 2020, 12:41 AM
Microsoft has decided to unify its Office apps on Android and iOS last year, so they're now functioning under a single, smaller app. A couple of months ago, Apple revealed something that took many by surprise: cursor support for iPadOS.

Now Microsoft wants to add a similar feature to its Office app for iPad. According to TechCrunch, Microsoft is already working to bring cursor support to Office for iPad, which the media outlet claims it's “expected to ship in Office for iPad this fall.”

However, a new report coming from The Verge mentions that Microsoft might add cursor support by the fall, which means it should arrive earlier than the original report claims. Unfortunately, beyond the new timeframe, Microsoft did not share other details about cursor support for Office on iPad.

Since Microsoft will keep individual Office app like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, in addition to the unified app, there's a high chance that cursor support will come to each of these apps as well once the main Office app gets it.

