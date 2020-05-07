Android Microsoft Apps

Surface Duo's Microsoft Launcher Preview gains previously removed features

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 07, 2020, 11:15 PM
Surface Duo's Microsoft Launcher Preview gains previously removed features
Microsoft admitted recently that it's working on a dual-screen Surface Duo smartphone, but couldn't offer fans an ETA. Although rumor has it that Microsoft is gearing up to launch the Surface Duo this year, the only things we have right now are a handful of pictures and some details about the software.

The Surface Duo is an Android smartphone and since it's a dual-screen device, it runs specific software like a brand-new version of Microsoft Launcher, which is not to be confused with the traditional launcher that's now available on just about any Android smartphone.

The so-called Microsoft Launcher Preview is an alpha version of the Android launcher, which is built entirely from the ground up using a different code. This improved version of Microsoft Launcher is supposed to run well on either single or dual-screen phones, and will probably replace the primary Microsoft Launcher app when it's ready.

Anyway, if you want to try out Microsoft Launcher Preview or you are a returning user, you'll be pleased to know that some features are making a comeback, Neowin reports. The latest update brings back features that were removed in previous versions, such as the option to select multiple apps simultaneously or hide them from the app drawer.

Also, Microsoft Launcher Preview users can now pin widgets from the Feed to a new page, thus making the widget visible on the entire display. Anyone can download Microsoft Launcher Preview via the Google Play Store, but keep in mind that this is still an alpha version, so some features may not work properly, or the app may be unstable.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless