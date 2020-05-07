Surface Duo's Microsoft Launcher Preview gains previously removed features
The so-called Microsoft Launcher Preview is an alpha version of the Android launcher, which is built entirely from the ground up using a different code. This improved version of Microsoft Launcher is supposed to run well on either single or dual-screen phones, and will probably replace the primary Microsoft Launcher app when it's ready.
Anyway, if you want to try out Microsoft Launcher Preview or you are a returning user, you'll be pleased to know that some features are making a comeback, Neowin reports. The latest update brings back features that were removed in previous versions, such as the option to select multiple apps simultaneously or hide them from the app drawer.
Also, Microsoft Launcher Preview users can now pin widgets from the Feed to a new page, thus making the widget visible on the entire display. Anyone can download Microsoft Launcher Preview via the Google Play Store, but keep in mind that this is still an alpha version, so some features may not work properly, or the app may be unstable.